Why Bosco Martis Was Disappointed When Janhvi Kapoor Did Not Acknowledge Him For <i>Chuttamalle</i> From <i>Devara: Part 1</i>

However, recently choreographer Bosco Martis expressed his disappointment on how choreographers are not given due credit for their work in films. The case in this point is Janhvi Kapoor, who Bosco felt should have acknowledged his work in Chuttamalle.

He told BBC Asian Network, "I wish Janhvi would have spoken about it in the promotions, but that's fine, it's okay. If they don't realise it, then they don't realise it. It's a switch. I don't know, I think the correction has to be made, but there's a scientific way of doing this instead of forcing yourself and making the call and asking someone, 'Why haven't you taken my name?' or 'Why are you not talking about me?'"

Elaborating his concern on how choreographers and their hard work go unnoticed, Bosco added, "The amount of hard work that has gone in and the amount of planning and expertise it took to make the song look the way it does, when the song is released and becomes a superhit, the choreographer is forgotten."

He continued, "A choreographer is not celebrated when the song is showcased for the first time. A star is celebrated because they are the face of the song, and the choreographer is given the backseat and sometimes becomes invisible. I have been vocal about this because I think it's time we speak about it. It's a little disheartening sometimes to not even see your name in the list of credits."

However, Bosco did appreciate Vicky Kaushal who was very vocal about Bosco's contributions for his hit song Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz. Bosco also mentioned Hrithik Roshan who had given him due credit for a step that Bosco had given for Mission Kashmir.