How Bipasha Basu Reacted To Karan Singh Grover's Marriage Proposal 10 Years Ago

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover clock 10 years of their marriage today. They got married on April 30, 2016 in a traditional Bengali ceremony. It was on the sets of their film Alone that the two fell in love. They both had tumultuous relationships before.

While Karan Singh Grover had two divorces after marrying television actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget, Bipasha Basu's most-talked-about relationship was with John Abraham.

In an old interview, when the actress had just returned from her honeymoon, she spoke about her first reaction when Karan Singh Grover had proposed to her on New Year's Eve 2015 at Koh Samui, Thailand.

Bipasha Basu On Her Doubts About Getting Married At All

Bipasha Basu told Hi! Blitz magazine, "The first thing I said was, 'I'm not supposed to be married! Why do you want to marry me?' That was my reaction to his proposal. I just did not expect it, and I didn't even think I would get married...I guess I gave up hope."

She continued, "And we have something so beautiful that I was a little deep down scared to tamper with it with big words like marriage. Because it's more about societal pressure and for the world."

Anniversary Post On Completing 10 Years

Bipasha Basu shared a series of pictures from their decade-long journey. The images featured a trajectory of their relationship were from the day they got married, to vacay moments to finally welcoming their baby girl Devi.

“10 Years of bliss with the most loving man. God knew what i needed the most. My life revolves around love and simplicity... the small moments ... little joys of life. And you make our life so full of it everyday. Thank you for being ours,” she wrote.

Bipasha concluded, "Me & Devi are the luckiest girls. Happy 10th Monkeyversary. @iamksgofficial.”

The couple is currently celebrating their anniversary in Goa.