Why Alaya F Was Not Allowed To Watch Mother Pooja Bedi's Films Except One

Alaya F, who has been hitting the right notes with her films and style statements, recently revealed that mother Pooja Bedi didn't allow her to watch films she acted except one in an interview with ETimes. Alaya F told ETimes, "My mother allowed me to see only one movie she has been a part of - Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. She didn't let me see the rest because she was so embarrassed by what she had done in them (laughs). Once, on her birthday, I found some footage of one of her other films, and she was so embarrassed that we all were laughing." FYI, Pooja Bedi acted in films like Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Lootere and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee (1993).

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Alaya F talked about Pooja Bedi's divorce and how she takes the word 'divorce' positively contrary to the popular opinion. She said, "My parents were going their separate ways, but I would see them all the time, they were very, very friendly with each other also. Till today, they are great friends. My mom attended my father's second marriage. I am extremely close to my step-mom. My half-brother, who I even hate calling half-brother because he is my brother, we have the same dad different moms, is like a piece of my heart, my child. So I can't imagine a life where my parents had stayed together."

On Alaya's 25th birthday, Pooja Bedi shared a lovely post for her daughter. She wrote a long note which read, "Matching hearts and smiles. Happppy 25th birthday @alayaf looooove u so so so sooooooo much. U make me so happy. U make the world a better place. u make every moment on this planet matter... for yourself and others as well. May you always radiate with love, kindness, goodness and self-love. U matter. U are soooo loved. So very very proud of the human being, woman, and professional that you are today." Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Alaya Furniturewalla was seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie also featured Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manushi Chhillar in important roles. She also acted in Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth.