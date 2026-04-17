Who Is Shaheen Bhatt's Fiance Ishaan Mehra?

Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Ishaan Mehra. She shared glimpses from their intimate proposal on Instagram on Friday.

The image featured Shaheen flaunting her engagement ring while standing beside Ishaan. Others showed the couple walking while holding hands and Shaheen resting her head on Ishaan's shoulder. In the caption, she wrote, "We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing."

While their relationship sparked curiosity online, many are now asking the question - who exactly is Ishaan Mehra beyond his high-profile connection? Here is everything you need to know about him.

1. Ishaan Mehra works as a sports and fitness coach, offering classes both online and in person.

2. He is a former international swimmer who competed for India at the Youth Asian Games. He later moved into the fitness industry and now works full-time as a fitness trainer.

3. Having more than three years of experience, Ishaan now applies his athlete-based methodology to support his clients. In his bio, he mentioned that he has helped clients get stronger, move better, help them recover from past or present injuries and help them push past their limits

4. He is presently associated with SOHFIT by Sohrab Khushrushahi. Notably, Alia Bhatt has trained at that same gym for years and Shaheen frequently joins her as a workout buddy.

5. The couple made their relationship Instagram official last year on Ishaan's birthday.

Shaheen Bhatt, on the other hand, is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Her sister, actress Alia Bhatt, is married to Ranbir Kapoor.

Talking about her work profile, Shaheen has co-written screenplays for films such as Son of Sardaar. She also worked as an assistant on the sets of Raaz 3. Currently, she's a co-head of Alia's production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions.