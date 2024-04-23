When Zeenat Aman 'Broke' Her Mom's Heart: 'Mended With The Birth Of My First Son'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: thezeenataman)

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is back with yet another beautifully written post and this time it is dedicated to none other than her mom. The actress, who is all set to make a big Bollywood comeback with Bun Tikki, treated her Instafam on Tueaday with two images of her mom. One with her dad father Amanullah Khan and another featuring German stepfather uncle Heinz. Zeenat Aman's caption alongside the images read, "Every Sunday, a dedicated well-wisher sends me old photographs from their archive. Zeenat Aman memorabilia if you please. This Sunday he sent me these two images of my mother, pictured respectively with my father Amanullah Khan and my German stepfather Uncle Heinz."

She continued, "There has been no more extraordinary woman in the world than my Ma. She was my safe harbour. She was a woman ahead of the curve. She was gracious, beautiful and whip smart. After she and my father separated in the 50s, she taught herself business and became a working woman. She sent me to the best of boarding schools and never missed a visit, whence she would come laden with parcels of tuck. When I made up my mind to pursue a career in acting, she gave up her own work to be my manager. She negotiated my contracts, invested my earnings, packed my tiffins, ran my lines, inspired my style, and bolstered my confidence to the nth degree. All this while maintaining her own exciting social life within the expat community in Mumbai."

Talking about the time she broke her mom's heart, Zeenat Aman wrote,"Mummy never thought any man was worthy of me ( she was onto something there), and it was the only matter that we ever locked horns on. Even then, if I were ever low, I would crawl into her bed in our apartment off Nepean Sea Road, lay by her side and hold her hand. No words would be spoken, but my turmoil would settle and I would feel secure. It's true that I broke her heart a little when I eloped, but it mended with the birth of my first son, who shares a birthday with her."

Signing off she wrote, "When ma died in 1995, I felt as though a veil of protection was snatched off my shoulders. These pictures are all the more precious to me now that I can only return to her safe harbour in my memories."

Take a look at Zeenat Aman's post below:

On April 10, Zeenat Aman shared her take on live-in relationships in an Instagram post. "One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you live together before getting married! This is the same advice I've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test," Zeenat Aman wrote.

The veteran actress also addressed the society's reservations about live-in relationships and she added, "I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about "living in sin" but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?

The actress will next be seen in Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi.