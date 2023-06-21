When Vijay Varma Pranked His Mom With This Pic Of Himself And Alia Bhatt

Still from a video on YouTube. (courtesy: TheQuint/a>)

Vijay Varma is the man of the hour. The actor is in a great spot professionally. Over the last few years, Vijay Varma has been earning accolades for all his performances. From Dahaad to Darlings, fans are lapping up each of the actor's distinct roles. Speaking of Darlings, did you know that the actor has a framed wedding picture with the film's co-star Alia Bhatt displayed in his home? Yes, in a recent interview with Quint, the actor offered a glimpse of a corner of his house where he has put up a lot of photos of himself. Making it to this special corner is the picture from the sets of Darlings that he went on to describe as a “practical joke” on his mother. He says in the interview, “This is a wedding picture of me and Alia Bhatt from Darlings set. It's Photoshop. We didn't shoot this.” Speaking about his mother's reaction when she saw the photo at home, he added, “My mother, she freaked out, she was like ‘shaadi kar li tune (you got married)?' It was a practical joke on her.”

Vijay Varma, who played the role of Hamza – an abusive and alcoholic husband – in Darlings, spoke about the kind of reactions he received for the role. In particular, he joked about his mother's concern for his future after watching the film. Vijay Varma said, "I am getting all kinds of reactions after the release of Darlings; some are saying we hate Hamza, some are praising my performing skills...but the funniest has been my mom. She watched the film and called me in a panic. She was worried that no one would marry her son now (laughs). I get where she was coming from but I had such a good laugh after hearing her reaction. I had to calm her down and assure her that this won't happen. Secretly, I am also hoping it doesn't."

However, it looks like Vijay Varma has nothing to worry about on the romantic relationship front, as the actor and Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed that they were dating. In an interview with Janice Sequeira, Vijay Varma spoke about the interest in his personal life, among fans. Without taking Tamannaah's name, he said, "You speak about it when the right time comes but I can just tell you that there's a lot of love in my life right now. And I'm happy.”

Meanwhile, Tamannaah in an interaction with Anupama Chopra said, “He [Vijay Varma] is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down.”

The two will be seen together in Lust Stories 2 soon. Here's a photoshoot that the couple featured in ahead of the show.

Lust Stories 2 will be streaming on Netflix from June 29.