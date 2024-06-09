Taha Shah Badussha Reveals He Skipped Meals At Cannes To Meet Film Commissioners

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: taahashah)

Heeramandi actor Taha Shah Badussha made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actor, who graced the prestigious event last month, recently shared that he skipped meals there to network with film commissioners. In an interview with Zoom, Taha revealed that he was actively "distributing (his) card like a newcomer." He described his approach, saying, “‘Please call me, get in touch,' I was going to all the stalls, meeting every film commissioner. It is not like they will help me get work tomorrow morning, but you never know. I don't mind missing my sleep or food when it comes to work. When I was at Cannes, I didn't eat. If you have to go for food, you have to take out one and a half to two hours, go out, order a meal, finish and come back. I either eat food or make contacts, I chose the latter. Food I can have later also.”

During the same discussion, Taha Shah Badussha also reflected on his past struggles and recalled how he used to buy juice for watchmen in exchange for letting him know when someone arrived. He shared, “Earlier, when I would meet people, they would say, ‘He is desperate, he doesn't leave you, he is obsessed.' But now, I will do it a thousand times over, because I know what I am doing is right. When I didn't have work, I'd meet the watchmen and say, ‘Whenever sir comes, please call me'. I'd buy him a juice, drink or food, I'd pay him back a certain way but request him to please let me know so that I quickly meet people. So why should I stop that? If I want to meet someone, I will try. Of course, now it has become easier to have a meeting, but I have no ego.”

In Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Taha Shah Badussha played the role of Tajdar, a nawab. The Netflix series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also features Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Richa Chadha in significant roles.