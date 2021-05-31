When Sunny Leone Wants To Keep Her Phone Chats Secret, She Does This

Sunny Leone shared this photo (courtesy SunnyLeone)

Highlights Sunny Leone shared an ROFL post on Instagram

She shared a pic of herself perched on a tree

In the photo, Sunny Leone appears to be busy on her phone

There is almost nothing as annoying as having people peep into the phone while you're texting. According to Sunny Leone, there is one way to keep such peeping Toms at bay. Next time, when you want to text and keep the conversation private, using your phone while sitting on a tree might be a good idea. The actress did exactly this. In the image, Sunny Leone can be seen engrossed in her phone, while she is perched comfortably on a tree. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “When you do everything you can to make sure no one else can see your conversation.”

Sunny Leone is seen in a casual look in the photo, wearing a printed T-shirt and pants. Her hair is tied in a ponytail and she is wearing a pair of black sneakers. Sunny Leone's antics and the reason behind it left her social media followers in splits. Many users also left heart and laughing emoticons in the comment section.

Take a look at the photo:

Sunny Leone is hosting Splitsvilla, a reality show based on dating and relationships, alongside actor Rannvijay Singha. She has been sharing some videos and photos from the sets of the show, much to her fans' delight. The actress recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself breaking into a quick dance in a heavy, shimmery lehenga on sets. Sharing the clip, she wrote, “ When you got no moves but own it anyway.”

Sunny Leone also shared another photo from sets that showed just how much fun she has at work. In it, the actress is sitting on a beach surrounded by the show's male contestants. The image appears to have been taken in between a task. All the participants are standing on a podium. They are all seen wearing a black cape and trousers. “I swear, I was working,” the actress wrote cheekily in the caption.

Sunny Leone will be next seen in Shero, directed by Sreejith.