When Sonakshi Sinha Spotted The 'Lootera Wala Tree' Without A 'Last Leaf'

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image.(courtesy: aslisona)

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying her time away in the United Kingdom. The actress is regular in treating her fans to picturesque updates about her daily life. On Monday, she did nothing different. The actress recently chanced upon a tree that she thought resembled the iconic wilting tree featured in her film Lootera. The Dabangg shared several pictures of herself standing in front of the enormous tree. However, there was a minor difference. The tree, as the actress claimed, was completely bare and did not have a "last leaf". Sharing the post, the actress captioned it, "I think I found the ‘lootera' wala tree… but there was no last leaf this time." For the unversed, the reference was made to Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh's 2013 film Lootera, which is partially based on O. Henry's short story The Last Leaf.

In the critically acclaimed film, Sonakshi Sinha's character Pakhi, who lives all by herself in Dalhousie, provides shelter to an escaped convict and her former lover Ranveer Singh AKA Varun. Pakhi is suffering from tuberculosis and strongly believes that she will die the day the last leaf falls from the wilting tree outside the window. How Varun endeavors to boost Pakhi's confidence and nurses her back to health by making sure that the tree is never bare, forms the rest of the story.

Take a look at the post here:

At the beginning of the year, Sonakshi Sinha shared picture-perfect moments from her holiday in Finland. The actress, in some of the pictures, could be seen posing with snow-capped mountains. In another shot, she was pictured with a snowman. "What a surreal experience feeling snow for the first time ever...Looking at the stars from inside my aurora cabin, going husky sledging in the vast white expanse, chasing the northern lights and lighting a bonfire in the middle of nowhere, roasting marshmallows, drinking hot chocolate oh, and freezing myself at -14 degrees only to get into a hot tub...Saariselka you have my heart," she wrote.

Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's post here:

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. She also featured in the other two parts of the Dabangg series alongside Salman Khan.

Sonakshi Sinha has starred in films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, R... Rajkumar, Action Jackson, Kalank, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Mission Mangal, among others. She was last seen in Double XL with Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi. She will next be seen in the film Kakuda and the web series Heeramandi.