When Shibani Dandekar Met The 'Real And Reel' Life Milkha Singh

Shibani Dandekar had a fan girl moment when she met the legendary athlete Milkha Singh. On Monday, real and reel life Milkha Singh converged to get a picture clicked with Shibani Dandekar. On Monday, Shibani shared a picture on her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen sandwiched between Milkha Singh and her rumoured boyfriend Farhan Akhtar, who brought Milkha Singh's life to screen with the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Shibani captioned the post: "Will the reel/real Milkha Singh please stand up." Shibani, who was clearly starstruck by Mr Singh's presence, added, "Was so amazing to meet this legend! Milkha Ji is such a sweetheart and has so much swag. Love him!" Shibani also left a cheeky message for Farhan and wrote: "Farhan you are pretty cool too."

Farhan and Shibani are frequently spotted hanging out together at events and often feature on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love the couple's social media PDA. Shibani was Farhan's plus one at Shabana Azmi's Holi party this year and she even shared a post on social media.

The rumours about Farhan and Shibani's speculated relationship started doing the rounds last years. However, neither Shibani nor Farhan have confirmed or denied the reports about their relationship. Farhan was earlier married to celebrity hair stylist Adhuna Bhabani. They are parents to daughters Shakya and Akira.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. The film is expected to his the screens in October this year.

