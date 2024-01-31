When Shahid Kapoor's Hair Was The Reason Behind The 15-Retakes Of This Dil To Pagal Hai Song

Shahid Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor in the song. (courtesy: Facebook)

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Ahead of the big day, Shahid, who is super busy with the promotion campaigns, spoke about his early days in the industry. In conversation with ETimes, the actor got candid about how his bouncy hair, giving a hard time to ace choreographer Shiamak Davar on the sets of Dil To Pagal Hai. FYI: Before venturing into movies, Shahid worked as a background dancer. He was part of Karisma Kapoor's hit song Le Gayi in the film. The conversation began after Kriti revealed that Shahid gets upset if his hair is not right during a shot. She said, “It [hair] can really drop his mood sometimes.” This reminded the host of the instance where the makers of Dil To Pagal Hai had to take “15 re-shots” because Shahid's bouncy tresses took a longer time to come down. Shahid said, “Yeah I was dancing in the fourth row in Dil To Pagal Hai.”

Kriti Sanon then asked, “And even there they have to take care of your hair?” After having a good laugh about it, Shahid Kapoor explained, “It started from there because I had such long hair that you know everybody was supposed to go up and then go down right. So I would go down but my hair would take long. So Shiamak [Davar] with really sharp eyes would be like, ‘Who is that one guy who is going later than everybody else?' And you know he made everybody do it. He was like ‘Everybody is going on time.' Then they were like oh it's your hair—hanging up and going down.” Quick recap — Dil To Pagal Hai, the 1997 super hit film, was helmed by legendary Yash Chopra. It featured Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor.

Referring to his hairdo in one of the songs of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor added, “Yeah in the song my hair was really set sharply, so that we don't have to do retakes for the hair.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, jointly directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah, will hit the theatres on February 9.