Manisha Koirala Recalls Shah Rukh Khan's Advice To Buy A House In Mumbai: "You'll Be Rooted Here"

It would not be an exaggeration to call Manisha Koirala one of the most successful Indian actresses of the '90s. She made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with the film Saudagar and has since been unstoppable. But here is an interesting tidbit: Did you know it was Shah Rukh Khan who advised Manisha to buy a house in Mumbai? The actress herself shared this little anecdote.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Manisha Koirala said, “It was him (Shah Rukh Khan) who advised me to buy a house in Bombay. He said, ‘Manisha, we have both come from outside Bombay. To belong to Bombay, we need to have a place. So that, apnapan aa jayega usme. [It will bring a sense of belonging.]' Pehla yeh banda tha jisne mujhe yeh advise kia ki agar tum ghar khareedlogi, you will be rooted here. [This was the first person who advised me that if you buy a house, you will feel rooted here.]"

Manisha Koirala also shared how Shah Rukh Khan has been a close friend ever since he entered the industry. She said, “Shah Rukh has been my friend from his beginning days. I remember going to his Mount Mary apartment with the whole shebang. There used to be chatais [mats] on his flat. We used to all sit on the chatais. We all were like buddies. I came 1 or 2 years earlier to him to Bombay, but we bonded a lot.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala have worked together in Guddu (1995) and Dil Se… (1998). SRK also made a cameo appearance in Manisha's 1998 film Achanak.

On the professional front, Manisha Koirala was last seen in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The show, released last year on Netflix, marks the OTT debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alongside Manisha Koirala, the series features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Shaikh in prominent roles. Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan and Taha Shah Badussha also play significant roles in the project.