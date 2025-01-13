What Shah Rukh Khan Did For His Death Scene In <i>Devdas</i>

Vikramaditya Motwane is an acclaimed director today, whose journey began as an Assistant Director on the sets of Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Recalling the experience he had, he shared an incident from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas. He was all praises for the lead actor of the film, Shah Rukh Khan and his dedication to his craft.

Vikramaditya Motwane told The Lallantop, "I will tell you one incident about the actor. We were shooting the climax of Devdas, where Shah Rukh's character dies while Aishwarya comes running to him. Shah Rukh was lying down under a tree. Suddenly, he asked one of the assistants if we could get him some honey. We were all clueless. Yet, we brought it to him. When we did, he took some of it and applied it over his face."

He added, "He did it to get flies on his face like flies are sitting on a dying man's face. This was completely his idea."

The filmmaker further said that Shah Rukh Khan's unique quality is to make everyone feel special. The actor's mind is always working, and he is always trying to think of ways to make the scene better.

On the work front, Vikramaditya Motwane's latest release — Black Warrant, on Netflix, has been winning hearts. The story is based on Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, the non-fiction book was released in 2019.

It tells the story of Sunil Gupta as a jailer at Tihar Prisons.

