When Salman Khan Encouraged Sushmita Sen To Wear Heels On The Sets Of Biwi No.1

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: AnujRadia)

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who has time and again proved her acting prowess across all mediums be it films or OTT, in a recent interview with Mashable India, revealed that her Biwi No. 1 co-star Salman encouraged her to wear heels on screen with him even though their director David Dhawan would ask the actress to wear flats. The Taali star said, “When David would say on the sets of Biwi No. 1 that ‘Sush, don't wear heels', I would come in flats like okay, no problem. And Salman would say ‘that's a nice outfit but why are you wearing those chappals?' I would say ‘because you are short, I can't wear heels' so he burst out laughing and say ‘go and wear heels. I'll manage my height, you manage yours'. So I thought that was very progressive. It is something about Salman I have always enjoyed and loved."

ICYDK, Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan have co-starred in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia, Tumko Naa Bhool Payenge and Biwi No 1.

The actress recently also spoke about her marriage plans and said she has no plans of settling down. She told Film Companion, "I know the whole world thinks I should give a damn about, at this stage at least, settling down. I don't give a damn about it. Important to mention it's only because I love and respect the institution of marriage. I do, very much. And I have the blessing of knowing some incredible people, including my Aarya director (Ram Madhvani) and my producer (Amita Madhvani), who are one of the most beautiful couples I know. But I'm a big believer of companionship, dosti (friendship). And if that exists, things can happen. But that respect and dosti is very, very important. And freedom, very very important. So I give a damn about freedom and I give a damn about my work."

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Sushmita Sen was last seen in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. She also reprised her role of Aarya in the third installment of the series Aarya.