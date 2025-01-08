When Parmeet Sethi Threatened To Divorce Archana Puran Singh. The Actress Reveals Why

Television's favourite comedy judge Archana Puran Singh has been happily married to film and television actor Parrmeet Sethi for many years now. In fact, they are one of the strongest and most solid celebrity couples. But did you now that Parmeet had once threatened Archana with divorce? Here's what happened.

Majority of Bollywood is based in Mumbai's Juhu, Bandra or Khar area. But Archana has been living in Madh Island with her family for many years now, since when her kids were young.

She purchased two properties in the area at a time when it was isolated from the rest of the city. Speaking to Bharti Singh and her Harsh Limbachiya on their podcast BHARTI TV, Archana revealed how she started living in Madh Island

"I got quite a cheap deal back then, that's how I ended up buying it," she said.

"Parmeet is someone who was used to living in flats like any other Bombay person and I was someone who had grown up in a bungalow in Dehradun. You have bigger houses in smaller cities. I was quite clear about it. I was like 'If you want to buy a bungalow, it cannot be just three rooms in it. It is not even a bungalow if you don't have at least six-seven huge rooms,'" she shared.

How did Parmeet react to it?

"He was like, 'See, if you talking about purchasing one, I will allow it. He then said, if you planning to take two then I am divorcing you," she hilariously shared.

"I was like, 'I don't care, you divorce me or not, I am buying the bungalow.' When he saw I was quite serious about it, he was like 'Okay, fine, let's buy it,'" she further added.

Parmeet chimed in about how the serene location of the house changed his mind eventually.

"I was actually against it initially. Eventually when I started to design it, I started to like it. What added to it was that the drive back home from work was so peaceful and relaxing. I thought to myself, I can do this everyday and not just on the weekends," he said.

Parmeet further added, "We had decided we will give it six months' time and see how this works for us and then take a long-term decision."

Archana Puran Singh's Instagram is a treasure trove of the BTS of her life and her beautiful Madh Island house. She also shares glimpses of her house on her YouTube channel.

