When Mithila Palkar's 93-Year-Old Grandfather Got COVID-19 - A Heart-Warming Account Of Separation And Reunion

Mithila Palkar with her grandparents (courtesy officialhumansofbombay)

Highlights "Bhau recovered-10 days later," wrote Mithila

She and her grandmother had shifted to another house

"Bhau and I hugged each other tightly," shr added

Actress Mithila Palkar, in a post for Humans Of Bombay, opened up about the time when her 93-year-old grandfather tested positive for COVID-19. Mithila began by saying that since she lived with her grandparents, she was overtly careful about maintaining social distance and other safety measures. "Bhau had a nanny for help; another maid helped Mumma, my grandma - I prohibited them from stepping out. Twice a week, I'd buy groceries. Bhau is 93 and diabetic - I didn't want to take any chances. So, I didn't hug them or enter the kitchen." But soon a housemaid and Mithila's grandfather developed symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive. Mithila decided to shift to her aunt's house along with her grandmother and that's where the real emotional struggle began.

In her post, Mithila said: "Bhau was surprisingly calm. But when I told him that Mumma and I'd be moving to Masi's, he was shattered. For the last 65 years, Bhau and Mumma have never been apart-just seeing us around reassured him. But we couldn't risk Mumma's health, so I lied that Mumma had to go to the doctor. Over the next 10 days, he'd call us 3-4 times a day and ask-'Is Mumma fine?', 'When are you coming to meet me?' Mumma's very strong; but I knew she wanted to be reunited with Bhau."

She then shared this heart-warming story of reunion, which will make you well up: "Miraculously, Bhau recovered-10 days later, he tested negative. When Mumma and I moved back, he almost ran towards her with a smile and touched her head affectionately. Bhau and I hugged each other tightly."

"It's been an emotional rollercoaster but the silver lining is that we got to spend a lot of time together. We've become closer; I've learnt to read their silences. And he keeps saying to me, 'I'm at least going to hit a century; not going to leave you so soon," Mithila wrapped her post.

Read Mithila Palkar's entire account here:

Mithila Palkar is best known for her role as Kavya in the web series Little Things, which now streams on Netflix. Mithila made her Bollywood debut with the Nikhil Advani-directed film Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. She starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Karwaan, which was her first Bollywood film in a lead role. Mithila also headlined Netflix film Chopsticks, co-starring Abhay Deol. Mithila has another Netflix film Tribhanga in the line-up.