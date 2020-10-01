When Mithila Palkar's 93-Year-Old Grandfather Got COVID-19 - A Heart-Warming Account Of Separation And Reunion

Highlights
- "Bhau recovered-10 days later," wrote Mithila
- She and her grandmother had shifted to another house
- "Bhau and I hugged each other tightly," shr added
Actress Mithila Palkar, in a post for Humans Of Bombay, opened up about the time when her 93-year-old grandfather tested positive for COVID-19. Mithila began by saying that since she lived with her grandparents, she was overtly careful about maintaining social distance and other safety measures. "Bhau had a nanny for help; another maid helped Mumma, my grandma - I prohibited them from stepping out. Twice a week, I'd buy groceries. Bhau is 93 and diabetic - I didn't want to take any chances. So, I didn't hug them or enter the kitchen." But soon a housemaid and Mithila's grandfather developed symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive. Mithila decided to shift to her aunt's house along with her grandmother and that's where the real emotional struggle began.
In her post, Mithila said: "Bhau was surprisingly calm. But when I told him that Mumma and I'd be moving to Masi's, he was shattered. For the last 65 years, Bhau and Mumma have never been apart-just seeing us around reassured him. But we couldn't risk Mumma's health, so I lied that Mumma had to go to the doctor. Over the next 10 days, he'd call us 3-4 times a day and ask-'Is Mumma fine?', 'When are you coming to meet me?' Mumma's very strong; but I knew she wanted to be reunited with Bhau."
She then shared this heart-warming story of reunion, which will make you well up: "Miraculously, Bhau recovered-10 days later, he tested negative. When Mumma and I moved back, he almost ran towards her with a smile and touched her head affectionately. Bhau and I hugged each other tightly."
"It's been an emotional rollercoaster but the silver lining is that we got to spend a lot of time together. We've become closer; I've learnt to read their silences. And he keeps saying to me, 'I'm at least going to hit a century; not going to leave you so soon," Mithila wrapped her post.
Read Mithila Palkar's entire account here:
"I struggled explaining the pandemic to Bhau, my grandfather. He had a hundred questions-'Why aren't you going out?', 'How will you work?' So I explained, 'We won't go out. We'll all be together.' He was happy I'd be spending more time with him. But it was easier said than done. After his health scare last year, Bhau was mostly confined to 4 walls. But due to the lockdown, he was robbed of his morning newspaper, the vitthal temple's aarti & chats with our neighbours. Bhau had a nanny for help; another maid helped Mumma, my grandma-I prohibited them from stepping out. Twice a week, I'd buy groceries. Bhau is 93 & diabetic-I didn't want to take any chances. So, I didn't hug them or enter the kitchen. But both my grandparents became anxious. Bhau loves a full house & even though he can't hear properly, he'd just look at everybody chat & smile. And now, even my Masi wasn't able to visit us. To distract Bhau, I'd play chess with him & he'd tell me his childhood stories. A few weeks back, our help went to the market & later, developed a fever. Even before we got her COVID results, Bhau got a high fever. 'I don't want to scare you but it might be what you think it is,' Bhau's doctor said. Bhau & our help tested positive. Bhau was surprisingly calm. But when I told him that Mumma & I'd be moving to Masi's, he was shattered. For the last 65 years, Bhau & Mumma have never been apart-just seeing us around reassured him. But we couldn't risk Mumma's health, so I lied that Mumma had to go to the doctor. Over the next 10 days, he'd call us 3-4 times a day & ask-'Is Mumma fine?', 'When are you coming to meet me?' Mumma's very strong; but I knew she wanted to be reunited with Bhau. Miraculously, Bhau recovered-10 days later, he tested negative. When Mumma & I moved back, he almost ran towards her with a smile & touched her head affectionately. Bhau & I hugged each other tightly. It's been an emotional rollercoaster but the silver lining is that we got to spend a lot of time together. We've become closer; I've learnt to read their silences. And he keeps saying to me, 'I'm at least going to hit a century; not going to leave you so soon!' #internationaldayofolderpersons
Mithila Palkar is best known for her role as Kavya in the web series Little Things, which now streams on Netflix. Mithila made her Bollywood debut with the Nikhil Advani-directed film Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. She starred opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Karwaan, which was her first Bollywood film in a lead role. Mithila also headlined Netflix film Chopsticks, co-starring Abhay Deol. Mithila has another Netflix film Tribhanga in the line-up.