When Madhuri Dixit And Parineeti Chopra Danced To Chane Ke Khet Mein

Parineeti and Madhuri in a still from the video. Image courtesy: ParineetiChopra)

Highlights Parineeti will next be seen in Jabariya Jodi Madhuri judges the dance reality show Dance Deewane Madhuri, Parineeti can be seen dressed in black outfits in the video

Parineeti Chopra, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of her forthcoming film Jabariya Jodi, visited the sets of the dance reality show Dance Deewane, where Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges. Parineeti shared a snippet from the show, in which the duo can be seen grooving to Madhuri's popular song Chane Ke Khet Mein from the 1994 film Anjaam. In the brief video, both Madhuri and Parineeti, dressed in black outfits, can be seen doing the signature step of the song as they happily smile for the camera. "Here we go Chane Ke Khet Mein," Parineeti captioned the video. Later, Madhuri Dixit also posted the video on her Twitter profile.

Take a look at the video here:

Here we go Chane ke khet mein@ParineetiChoprapic.twitter.com/dhoDtrmKZj — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 22, 2019

Parineeti Chopra, who was a part of her sister Priyanka Chopra's extended birthday celebrations, returned to Mumbai on Sunday. She shared pictures from the Miami getaway on her Instagram profile. Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is going to have a busy year. She is currently busy with the promotional duties of Jabariya Jodi, in which she co-stars with Siddharth Malhotra. She also has Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and the Saina Nehwal biopic in the pipeline. She will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Girl On The Train. Parineeti was last seen in the period drama Kesari, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar.

