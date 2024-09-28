When Lata Mangeshkar Was Not Credited For Her Work In <i>Ziddi</i>

Today marks the 95th birth anniversary of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. She started her singing career in the 1940s, but did you know that she was not credited for her work in the 1948 film Ziddi? Lata Mangeshkar sang multiple songs in the movie, which featured Dev Anand and Kamini Kaushal, a top heroine of that era. At that time, singers were often not credited for their songs. Instead, the disc listed the name Asha – not Lata Mangeshkar's younger sister Asha Bhosle – but Asha was the name of Kamini Kaushal's character in the movie.

As the film gained popularity and audiences appreciated the songs, fans mistakenly began attributing the soulful voice to Kamini Kaushal. Feeling hesitant about the miscredit, the actress requested the recording company to replace her character's name with that of the singer – Lata Mangeshkar. Kamini Kaushal herself revealed this once in an interview.

Directed by Shaheed Latif, Ziddi features a total of 6 songs in Lata Mageshkar's voice including Ab Kaun Sahara Hai Jab Tera Sahara, Chanda Re Ja Re Ja Piya Se Sandesa Mora, Jadu Kar Gai Kisi Ke Naina, Rooth Gaye More Shyam Sakhi Re, Tujhe O Bewafa Hum Zindagi Ka Aasra and Ye Kaun Aaya Re Karke Ye.

Born in 1929, Lata Mangeshkar is known by many titles, including "Queen of Melody," "Nightingale of India" and "Voice of the Millennium." Throughout her illustrious career, she received numerous honours, including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Lata Mangeshkar also won three National Film Awards and five Maharashtra State Film Awards. In her remarkable career spanning more than 70 years, she secured seven Filmfare Awards and many other recognitions.

Lata Mangeshkar has lent her soulful voice to numerous timeless tracks, including iconic songs like Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh, Lag Ja Gale and Tujhe Dekha Toh. Her repertoire also features beloved classics such as Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, Dekha Ek Khwab and Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua.