When Karisma Kapoor Slammed Two-Timing Rumours With Ajay Devgn, Jeh Wadia

Karisma Kapoor, one of the leading ladies of the '90s, was never far from the headlines—whether about her personal or professional life. Karisma Kapoor's marriage, divorce, and family dynamics have dominated the news since her ex-husband, business tycoon Sunjay Kapur's untimely death on 12 June this year. Back in the day, Karisma was rumoured to be two-timing Ajay Devgn and businessman Jeh Wadia.

Karisma Kapoor and Ajay Devgn worked in several films together, such as Jigar (1992), Suhaag (1994), Shaktiman (1993), and Sangram (1993). While their onscreen collaborations received praise, they were rumoured to be dating off-screen as well.

The grapevine even suggested that Karisma was supposed to marry Ajay Devgn. After the rumours spread far and wide, Karisma slammed them during a Stardust interview.

"Believe me, we're just friends yaar. I don't know if he feels that way about me because he's not told me anything. But I don't think that's possible. People are only coming to this conclusion because it's the most obvious one. Firstly, he saved my life, and secondly, we've signed so many films together."

She added, "Some stupid fools have even gone ahead and written that we're getting married. C'mon, I'm a kid myself; how do you expect me to get married at this age? It's so funny, really."

At the time, Karisma was rumoured to be in a relationship with businessman Jeh Wadia. Without confirming the relationship, Karisma shared Jeh's reaction to the rumours during the same conversation.

"You know Jeh (Wadia) called me up from London and screamed, 'What's all this I'm reading about you? Did you get into the film industry for all this?' he asked me angrily. Now he's coming down in a couple of weeks' time. Wonder how I'm going to face him. See, all this tension I've to face due to no fault of mine," Karisma said back then.

Karisma Settled With Sunjay Kapur

In 2003, opposing her father's wish, Karisma Kapoor married business tycoon Sunjay Kapur in a lavish wedding. They shared two children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15). In 2014, the former couple filed for divorce through mutual consent. The legal battle became murkier with the passage of time. In 2016, the divorce was finalised.

Following Sunjay Kapur's death, Karisma's children filed a petition in court challenging a purported will of Sunjay Kapur, alleging their stepmother Priya Sachdev "forged" it to take control over his Rs 30,000 crore estate.