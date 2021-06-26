What Sushmita Sen Said About Aarya Season 2

Sushmita Sen shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita interacted with her fans via Instagram live on Friday

She shared an update about Aarya 2

Aarya marks Sushmita's web-debut

Sushmita has let the cat out of the bag. The actress finally gave some insight into the second season of her web series Aarya. The crime drama, helmed by Ram Madhvani, has Sushmita Sen as the protagonist. In her recent Instagram live session, Sushmita spoke about the arrival of the new season. The session also features her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah. The former Miss Universe has revealed that the last schedule of the series is yet to be shot.

In the interaction, the 45-year-old was captured saying, “I am dying to tell you about Aarya. I know that every time I come online, I tell you “soon, soon soon,” but since you guys have bombarded my timeline with wanting to when, let me just tell you that the last schedule is left for Aarya and it is not a very long one so it should be done very, very soon.” She added, “But more than soon, what is important is the amount of love and appreciation that you have given to Aarya, when we come back, you have to love season 2.” Sushmita also cheekily added that “good things take time.”

Aarya marks Sushmita's comeback in showbiz. The 2020 web series also turned out to be her digital debut. It is said to be inspired by the Dutch drama series Penoza. Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia played significant roles in the series.

Sushmita is known for movies including Main Hoon Na, Biwi No 1, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Sirf Tum, Aankhen among others.