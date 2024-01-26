When Hema Malini Met Her 'Role Model' Vyjayanthimala In Chennai: 'She Talks Dance, Lives Dance'

Hema Malini shared this image. (courtesy: HemaMalini)

Hema Malini met her role model, film veteran Vyjayanthimala, at her Chennai residence on Thursday and shared an extensive note on her social media feed. Hema Malini's post comes a day after the film veteran has been announced as the recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, along with Chiranjeevi. Hema Malini shared a few images with Vyjayanthimala where they can be seen posing adorably for the cameras. While Hema Malini wore a green salwar suit, Vyjayanthimala was clad in a yellow saree. The last frame of the post features Hema Malini with Vyjayanthimala's family.

Hema Malini wrote in the caption, "Most memorable day of my life - My meeting my role model, the icon Vyjayanthimala along with her lovely family at her Chennai residence yesterday. She is so full of life, still so full of dance in her. She talks dance, lives dance and has a glow and aura around her. I was in as much awe as I was many years ago! Had a nostalgic discussion about her stint in films and her experiences in the industry. One has to learn a lot from her. It was a great moment for me to have been given so much love by this lovely lady - beautiful inside and out!" Take a look at her post:

Vyjayanthimala made her screen debut at the age of 16 with the Tamil film Vaazhkai (1949). Her first work in Hindi cinema was Bahar. Her notable works include Nagin, Devdas, Naya Daur, Madhumati, Sangam, Gunga Jumna, to name a few. In 1968, she was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India, the fourth-highest civilian honour. After starring a role in the film Ganwaar (1970), Vyjayanthimala retired from the film industry. She was later honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest Indian recognition given to practising artists.