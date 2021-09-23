When Esha Gupta Danced To Tu Mere Saamne. See Trending Video

A still from Esha Gupta's video. (courtesy egupta)

On Thursday, Esha Gupta shared a reel on her Instagram handle. The actress recreated the iconic song, Tu Mere Saamne from Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan's hit film Darr. Captioning the video, she called herself a true Bollywood lover. Esha wore a mustard saree with her signature makeup look and open curls as she grooved to the track sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. The video was shot at an outdoor location. Sharing the video for her Instafam, Esha wrote, "The saree made me do it." She also added hashtags #bollywood #filmybybirth."As soon as Esha shared the video, fans filled the comment section and dropped heart and lovestruck emojis. They also praised her dancing skills.

Check out Esha Gupta's video here:

A few days ago, Esha shared several pictures of herself on her Instagram handle from a photoshoot. She wore a bralette and skirt. She kept her makeup minimal with a heavy bronze tone and wavy hair. Esha accessorised the look with chunky rings and solid nude heels.

Take a look:

Recently, Esha Gupta was seen in the thriller web series Nakaab on MX Player. The actress showcased the role of a cop in the web series. The series also starred Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in pivotal roles.