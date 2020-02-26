When Chris Hemsworth Said The Iconic DDLJ Dialogue. See How Worthy He Was

Chris Hemsworth shared this image. (Image courtesy: chrishemsworth)

Attention, folks! This one actually demands everyone's attention. Why, you ask? Well, for starters, it is not every day that you get to see a Marvel star saying a dialogue from a Bollywood film and that too the iconic one from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's classic 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. BTW, did we mention that the aforementioned star is none other than Chris Hemsworth. A video of Chris and Rudhraksh Jaiswal from the sets of their upcoming Netflix film Extraction has been spreading like wildfire on social media. In the video, Chris says the dialogue, "Bade bade desho mein choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain." The video, which was originally shared by Rudhraksh on Instagram, in December last year, is trending all of a sudden and it has been curated by several fan clubs dedicated to the Avengers star on social media.

The 1995 film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, which marked Aditya Chopra's debut as a director, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The romance-drama redefined a whole genre of films. In fact, it still runs to packed houses in the Maratha Mandir Theater in Mumbai.

Chris Hemsworth is best-known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor stepped into Hollywood with the science fiction Star Trek (2009). He has starred in films such as Snow White And The Huntsman, Red Dawn, Blackhat, In the Heart Of The Sea, Ghostbusters, The Cabin In The Woods, Rush and Men In Black: International.