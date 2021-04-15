When Bhagyashree Recreated Her 'Favourite' Chandni Song With Husband Himalaya Dassani

Bhagyashree with her husband in a still from the video. (courtesy bhagyashree.online)

Bhagyashree posted a throwback video on her Instagram profile on Thursday, in which she can be seen dancing with her husband Himalaya Dassani. The video happens to be from Kashmir (Bhagyashree revealed in her caption). The actress and her husband can be seen dancing to the evergreen song Tere Mere Hothon Pe from the 1989 film Chandni . The original video featured late actors Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi dancing away with snow-capped mountains in the backdrop. Sharing the video, Bhagyashree wrote: "Since it was so beautiful, we had to recreate one of favourite songs from Yash ji's (Yash Chopra) film Chandni with 2 of my favourite artists Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor (miss them). Harassed my poor husband till he agreed to do this with me."

She signed off the post writing, "Jab tak yeh zindagi jee sakte hein tab tak har pal ka luft uthao... kya pata kal ho na ho." She added the hashtags #kashmir, #traveldiaries, #wintervibes, #filmi #filmsong, #recreate, #romance and #romanticsongs to her post.

Check out the video here:

Bhagyashree became a star after starring in Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, opposite Salman Khan. She has also featured in TV shows such as Kachchi Dhoop, Kaagaz Ki Kashti and Laut Aao Trisha. She also featured in the Kannada film Ammavra Ganda.

The actress married Himalaya Dassani in a private ceremony, in the presence of her Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Salman Khan and the film's director Sooraj Barjatya. The couple are parents to a son named Abhimanyu Dassani and a daughter named Avantika Dasani. The former made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.