Bhagyashree, 49, Is Setting Fitness Goals High With These Workout Pics

Highlights
- Bhagyashree has shared several workout pictures of herself
- "I am truly impressed with your fitness regime," a user wrote
- She is making a comeback with a Telugu film
Here are the pictures. (Take notes).
High intensity training has various forms. I did a simple pyramid set ascending as well as descending set of 1) 5 push ups 2) 10 side lunges 3) 15 high knee elbow 4) 20 windmills 5) 25 mountain climbers. Uffffff...exhausting but what a high!!! That means you do 1 then 1+2 then 1+2+3 then 1+2+3+4 and then 1+2+3+4+5 each combo with a 30sec break and then 3minute rest and then descend. Video is sped up 2x #back2basics #workoutmotivation #mondaymotivation #trainhard #domorebemore #functionaltraining #killingit #justdoit #workoutmode #beattheblues
Meanwhile, Bhagyashree is also busy meeting friends, partying with husband Himalay Dassani and attending events. She was recently in Jaipur at the inauguration of the International Festival Of Short Film.
She also posted a romantic picture with husband Himalay and wrote, "Making a lifetime of moments."
Bhagyashree is making a comeback with the Telugu remake of Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 2 States. TOI reports that she'll reprise Revathy's role in the film.
Bhagyashree and Himalay's son Abhimanyu is expected to make his Bollywood debut soon. The project will reportedly be backed by Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films. The couple married in 1990 and also have a daughter Avantika.