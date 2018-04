Bhagyashree, 49, Is Setting Fitness Goals High With These Workout Pics

Highlights Bhagyashree has shared several workout pictures of herself "I am truly impressed with your fitness regime," a user wrote She is making a comeback with a Telugu film

Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya heroine Bhagyashree is setting fitness goals very, very high by posting these amazing pictures and videos from her workout sessions. The 49-year-old actress has shared several pictures of herself preforming yoga, stretching exercises and quads. In every post, Bhagyashree has explained the exercise and used hashtags like 'back to basics' and 'workout motivations' to describe them. "Seek higher goals, climb mountains and conquer oceans. You are stronger than you know and more capable than you think! You are the sky, the earth and all that in between... you are the world," she captioned one of her posts. "I am truly impressed with your fitness regime," a user commented on her latest picture while others have asked to her make a comeback to films.Here are the pictures. (Take notes).Meanwhile, Bhagyashree is also busy meeting friends, partying with husband Himalay Dassani and attending events. She was recently in Jaipur at the inauguration of the International Festival Of Short Film.She also posted a romantic picture with husband Himalay and wrote, "Making a lifetime of moments."Bhagyashree is making a comeback with the Telugu remake of Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's TOI reports that she'll reprise Revathy's role in the film. Last year, Bhagyashree, via a Facebook post for Humans Of Bombay, opened up for not signing films after's success. "went on to become such a big hit, but I was a woman so in love with my husband and my son Abhimanyu who was born soon after that I said no to every offer I got. I have absolutely no regrets though," she said. Bhagyashree and Himalay's son Abhimanyu is expected to make his Bollywood debut soon. The project will reportedly be backed by Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films. The couple married in 1990 and also have a daughter Avantika.