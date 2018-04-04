Bhagyashree, 49, Is Setting Fitness Goals High With These Workout Pics

Seek higher goals, climb mountains and conquer oceans. You are stronger than you know and more capable than you think! You are the sky, the earth and all that in between...you are the world. #woman #iammyownwoman #strength #happiness #back2basics #letscelebratelife

A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online) on Mar 29, 2018 at 5:10am PDT