When Alaya F Managed To Get A 'Passport Photo' Out Of A Glam Shoot

Alaya F in a still from the video. (courtesy: alayaf)

Ever been embarrassed about how you look in your passport or id card photo? Well, you are not alone. Alaya F – one of Bollywood's most promising newcomers – struggles just like the rest of us to get a decent passport photo of herself. So when she got the opportunity to pose for one amid a glam shoot, she jumped at the opportunity and how! The actress, on Friday, shared a video in which she is seen getting some stunning photos clicked against a white backdrop. Dressed in white herself, Alaya looks gorgeous in the video. With photographers and her team at her disposal, Alaya got some passport photos clicked. Smart girl, isn't she?

In the hilarious video, Alaya F is seen clicking two versions of the passport photo – one with her ponytail in front and one with it placed behind – just to be “safe”. In the caption, Alaya said, “My excitement level was when I realised, I was shooting with a white backdrop so I could click a nice new passport / Aadhaar card photo.”

Watch the video here:

A few days ago, Alaya F dropped another set of glamorous pictures with a tight, high ponytail that would remind one of Ariana Grande's signature look. In the caption, Alaya confessed, “I was totally feeling this look even though I couldn't feel my head.”

Before that Alaya F also dropped another goofy video of her “dancing”, with celebrity dance coach Dimple Kotecha recording her. Describing the video as “33 seconds of complete stupidity,” Alaya added, “When I get overly exhausted in class, this is what Dimple Kotecha has to deal with.”

Here's another instance of Alaya F keeping it real on Instagram. She recently dropped a video of her failing while trying to pull off some complex yoga/aerobics poses. In the caption, she said, “Welcome to the unglamorous world of a few of my fails. Behind every great video is a whole bunch of these silly moments.”

On the work front, Alaya F will be seen in Freddy with Kartik Aaryan.