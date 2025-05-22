When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Had A Witty Comeback To A Question On Indian Culture: "We Don't Have To..."

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Cannes, impressing fashion critics. She wore a white and gold Manish Malhotra saree, showcasing desi style. An old interview resurfaced, highlighting her views on Indian culture.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has returned to Cannes this year again, and she's taken over the internet with aplomb. A Cannes Film Festival regular, Aishwarya left the fashion critics impressed this time with her Desi look in a white and gold Manish Malhotra saree.

Aishwarya flaunting her sindoor on the red carpet was a major topic of discussion on social media, as soon as the pictures surfaced. Her one move put all the ongoing rumours about her divorce with Abhishek Bachchan, to rest.

Amid the buzz of her first Cannes look this year, an old interview of Aishwarya has resurfaced. In 2005, while speaking to David Letterman, the actress had a witty comeback when questioned about Indian culture and how children in India reside with their parents.

When Letterman asked her if she lived with her parents back then, the actress said yes.

Furthermore Aishwarya added, "It's fine to live with your parents, because it's also common in India that we don't have to take appointments from parents to meet for dinner."

Aishwarya was busy promoting her film Bride and Prejudice back then. She was also questioned about the trend of music and dance in Indian films, which is not that prevalent in American content.

Aishwarya had tactfully answered the question saying that Indians have grown up on that trend, and it beautifully reflects our culture.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2023 Mani Ratnam film Ponniyin Selvan. The film also had Vikram, Karthi, Ravi Mohan, and Trisha Krishnan in key roles.