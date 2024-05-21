When Abhishek Bachchan Carried An Injured Vivek Oberoi To Hospital During Filming Of Yuva

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: vivekoberoi)

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a recent interview with Times Now, talked about his experience while working with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. For the unversed, the two actors worked together in Yuva, which released in 2004.With the film completing 20 years this week, Vivek recalled that he had broken his leg ‘into three pieces and Abhishek along with Ajay Devgn carried him to the hospital. He added that they welcomed him back with high spirits.

Speaking with Times Now, Vivek said, “A perfectly fun day turned into pain with a terrible motorcycle accident breaking my left leg in three places. I remember my big brother Ajay and my buddy Abhishek at my side, carrying me to the hospital, being my side through the agony of broken bones tearing through my skin with blood everywhere.”

He added, “No, worse was yet to come. I came to know Mani Anna had a heart attack after witnessing my accident. Whilst both of us were recovering in the hospital, Ajay and Abhishek were with me, lifting my spirits with jokes and painkillers in a not-so-lucid state.” Vivek said it took him four months to recover.

ICYDK, Aishwarya was in a committed relationship with Salman Khan. Following their much-publicised split, speculations arose about Aishwarya being romantically linked with Vivek Oberoi. The culmination of this saga was the infamous press conference held by Vivek Oberoi, where he accused Salman Khan of making threatening phone calls. While Aishwarya never publicly acknowledged her relationship with Vivek, the two reportedly went their separate ways in 2003. Moving forward, Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007.

On the work front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the Prime Video series Indian Police Force. The show, directed by Rohit Shetty, also featured Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in important roles.