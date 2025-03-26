NDTV Yuva: Siddhant Chaturvedi On Different Work Methods Of Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone And Katrina Kaif

Siddhant Chaturvedi had a meteoric rise with Gully Boy. After Alia Bhatt (Gully Boy), Siddhant worked with the leading ladies of the industry. She shared screen space with Deepika Padukone in the critically-acclaimed Gehraiyaan. Siddhant featured in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif.

At the NDTV Yuva, Siddhant Chaturbedi was asked to share the similarities and differences in these actresses' work methods. To this, Siddhant replies, "All of them are extremely beautiful and talented. But their work methods are completely different."

"To start with Alia, she's very spontaneous. She's impromptu. She's always ready with her lines. Deepika preps a lot but she looks effortless. She sits with a pencil, marks important lines in the script. But I don't know how she manages to look so effortless on screen," Siddhant tells NDTV.

"Katrina is technically very sound. She shares her insights about the script. She knows how a line will land. We did a horror comedy, so she was very good at it," Siddhant concludes.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared how Gully Boy was a turning point in his career. "Earlier when I didn't have work, I used to think I would take up whatever came my way. But Gully Boy gave me the freedom to choose. I had choices," recalls the actor.

Coming from a small town of Uttar Pradesh and a humble background, Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed how his father wanted him to finish his graduation and CA. But Siddhant had already set his goal and was working towards it.

He also shared that Vicky Kaushal reached out to him after the stupendous success of Gully Boy. "I didn't know him then. But he appreciated my work."

Siddhant Chaturvedi is still navigating Bollywood - because he believes it's 5 percent acting here and 95 percent "everything else." But he is not a part of any game as he loves doing what he does.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Triptii Dimri. The film has been backed by Dharma Productions.