NDTV Yuva Conclave: Raghav Chadha On Harvard, Politics, And Life With Parineeti Chopra

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, who recently attended a leadership programme at Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in Cambridge, described the experience as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” that rekindled his passion for learning.

Speaking at the NDTV Yuva Conclave on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP shared his journey and reflections from the 'Global Leadership Programme', hoping that the insights gained would help him become a "better" parliamentarian. He also reflected on his married life with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, whom he tied the knot with in 2023.

Mr Chadha recalled that during his student years, he had aspired to study at Harvard.

"Many years ago, during my student days, I applied for Harvard Kennedy School's Master's in Public Policy programme," he revealed. "I wanted to study there for one and a half to two years. But at that time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had just been formed, and we were contesting several elections. So, despite applying, I withdrew my application. That dream remained unfulfilled."

But, this year, the AAP leader was invited to HKS as part of a select group chosen from the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders.

"Every year, the World Economic Forum recognises young high achievers globally as Young Global Leaders," he explained. "From these, a few are selected and invited to Harvard Kennedy School for a Global Leadership Programme in Public Policy."

Mr Chadha spoke about the accomplished individuals - including members of parliament from Mongolia and Malaysia, advisors to former US President Barack Obama, a Paralympic gold medalist, and even an Arsenal football player - who were part of his cohort.

"The faculty was also amazing. Our professors included the former Prime Minister of New Zealand and the Treasury Secretary to the President of the United States. We had the opportunity to learn a lot," he revealed.

Having joined AAP in 2012, Mr Chadha played a key role as the party's treasurer and contributed to drafting the Delhi Lokpal Bill. He also served as an advisor to Delhi's then-Finance Minister, Manish Sisodia, in 2016. Now, as a parliamentarian, he believes the Harvard experience will improve his ability to serve the people.

"Our classes covered topics ranging from leadership and negotiation to artificial intelligence. I feel it was a fantastic learning opportunity," he said, adding, "hopefully, I will become a better parliamentarian, raise people's voices more effectively, and address critical issues I might not have otherwise considered."

"It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I feel blessed to have experienced it. At Harvard, we were taught things that could be applied to everyday life," Mr Chadha revealed.

While Mr Chadha spoke passionately about his Harvard experience, he also opened up about his personal life and marriage to Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra. "I was a solo traveller, and life was going great. I felt there was no need for marriage. But then I met Pari, and we got married. Now, I feel like I met her too late," he confessed. "If she had come into my life five, seven, or even ten years earlier, we could have spent a longer journey together."

Mr Chadha described how marriage has brought stability and fulfillment to his life.

"With her coming into my life, I feel like my life has taken a good turn. Many things that used to feel incomplete now feel whole. Earlier, I felt the absence of a partner, a companion, and a friend. But now, I don't feel that void anymore," he shared.

"By God's grace, we don't have any clashes, and there is absolutely no ego clash. She has been in public life for a long time, excelling in her field, and I learn a lot from her. She understands my world because she, too, has been a public figure, and that helps me a lot," he said.

He recalled how Ms Chopra supports him during critical moments in his career. "If I am feeling anxious or nervous before delivering a speech in Parliament, just one conversation with her-either on the phone or in person - fills me with energy and confidence. All my fears and anxieties disappear within a minute," he revealed."Choosing the right person to be with is key," he said.