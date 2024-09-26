What Triptii Dimri Said About Backlash Over Her <i>Animal</i> Character Zoya: "She Seemed Both Brave And Innocent"

Triptii Dimri, who has an impressive line-up of films this year, recently opened up on the criticism she faced for her 2023 film Animal. Triptii played the role of Zoya in the movie. She recently attended India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024, where she said this about criticism over her film, "I would approach Zoya's character exactly the same way I did. As humans, we all have different shades - good, bad, and even ugly. I feel that films allow us to explore these sides. Acting lets us experience a wide range of emotions, and I consider actors lucky because we get to live through so many different experiences in one lifetime."

Animal, a box office hit, was slammed bigtime for its representation of toxic masculinity, misogyny and excessive use of violence in the film. Triptii added during the conclave, "For me, I don't like staying in my comfort zone. With Bulbbul and Qala, I found that comfort, and while I love drama, being on those sets always energised me. However, when Animal came along, I found it truly challenging. As an actor, it's important to take on something that pushes you. Every time I get a role, I feel like it's both scary and challenging. That's exactly how I felt when Sandeep sir explained Zoya's character to me. She seemed both brave and innocent at the same time, and that excited me. I'm always looking for roles that offer something different."

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Triptii Dimri and Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office but emerged as a big hit.