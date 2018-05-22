What Sonakshi Sinha Achieved Following Her 'Challenging' Work-Out Regime

Pilates porgi! If you saw me attempting this a month back, ud never imagine anyone could make it look so ungraceful! And a month later... this is where we are! Not too shabby i say, eh @namratapurohit? #consistencyiskey #pilatesgirl #mondaymotivation #sonaisfit

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:10am PDT