What Sonakshi Sinha Achieved Following Her 'Challenging' Work-Out Regime

Have you seen Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram recently? It's filled with posts from her work-out sessions and in an interview with news agency IANS, the actress sort of revealed why. "My goal is to consistently push my limits to be the best version of myself every day. I have never been (like) this before. Now that I'm here, I only want to get better and better," IANS quoted Sonakshi as saying. Sonakshi Sinha, who has often been body-shamed for not conforming to the stereotypical body standards, said that she is currently maintaining a "challenging" work-out regime and diet. "I work towards breaking the patterns of my body and challenging its awareness with everything I do - from my diet to my exercise routine," she told IANS.
"At the end of the day, it is hard work and dedication that pays off because in the long term, there are no shortcuts," Sonakshi added. Sonakshi currently trains with pilates instructor Namrata Purohit and her work-out schedule also includes variations like cycling and weight training. Sonakshi appears to be a new member of the pilates club as she wrote in an Instagram post in March that she struggled quite a bit before perfecting the art of pilates. This is what her Instagram post read: "Pilates porgi! If you saw me attempting this a month back, you'd never imagine anyone could make it look so ungraceful! And a month later... this is where we are! Not too shabby I say, eh?"
Inside Sonakshi's gym routine:
In an interview to IANS earlier, the actress said an actor should be defined by his/her art and nothing else really: "We should tell the audience to rise above looks and delve deeper into an artist's work. Honestly that is something I have advocated since the starting of my career," she said. "I have been body shamed quite a bit but I have learnt to move ahead of that because that is what I have always believed in. Being true to yourself is important. It's really not about how you look but what work you do and how many people you reach out to," she added.
Meanwhile, this is how she turned heads at Karan Johar's birthday in February.
Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi and also has the much talked-about Kalank in the pipeline.