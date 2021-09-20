What Samantha Ruth Prabhu Told Journo Asking About Rumour Of Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu had the best reply when a reporter asked her to speak about rumours of her separation with husband and actor Naga Chaitanya. The actress, who occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday because of her befitting reply, visited the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh a couple of days ago. When she was walking in the temple premises, surrounded by security guards, a reporter asked the actress to comment on rumours of her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. She snapped at him and said: "Gudiki vachanu, buddhi unda?" which roughly translates to "I have come to a temple; don't you have any sense?"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya haven't posted pictures with each other on social media for a while now. The actress even changed her social media monikers, which was earlier "Samantha Akkineni," to "S" and it sparked rumours that the couple aren't together anymore. However, neither Samantha Ruth Prabhu nor Naga Chaitanya has reacted to these rumours yet.

Recently, the teaser of Naga Chaitanya's Love Story released on social media. Wishing good luck to the team, Samantha re-tweeted Naga Chaitanya's tweet and wrote: "Winner! All the very best to the team." Replying to Samantha's tweet, the actor thanked her: "Thanks Sam!"

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has starred in films such as Oh! Baby, Majili, Ye Maaya Chesave, Rangasthalam, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and others.

She was last seen in Prime Video's web-series The Family Man 2, headlines by Manoj Bajpayee.