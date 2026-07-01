What Saif Ali Khan Said After Learning <i>Kartavya</i> Co-Star Yudhvir Ahlawat's Real Age

Yudhvir Ahlawat, who played a teenage character in Saif Ali Khan's Netflix film Kartavya, surprised the superstar with his real age. Saif even said he had always treated Yudhvir as a teenager, despite him actually being 33.

Yudhvir revealed that a remark by Saif during an interview unexpectedly became a viral moment.

"Saif sir was asked in an interview about his favourite scene from the film. He started praising me and said, 'Harpal is very good. I treated him like a 16-year-old. But then Pulkit sir (the director) told him that I'm actually 33 years old. He was shocked upon hearing.' That clip went viral," Yudhvir told Kadak in an interview.

He added that Saif wasn't the only one fooled by his appearance. Yudhvir said most of the cast and crew initially believed he was a child actor until director Pulkit clarified his real age.

"In the beginning, everyone treated me like a child artiste. Later, Pulkit sir told everyone that I was actually 33 years old. After that, people like Sanjay Mishra sir and the rest started treating me like any other adult actor," he said.

Yudhvir shared how he has been receiving praise for his performance: "It feels amazing. People have been sending me messages saying they loved my work. This is the day I had been waiting for. I'm constantly replying to everyone in my DMs," he said.

Yudhvir Ahlawat made his film debut with Saand Ki Aankh, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. He later appeared in Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and featured in Love Hostel with Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey. Apart from films, he has also been part of director Feroz Abbas Khan's acclaimed stage production Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, performing both in India and internationally. Because of his youthful looks, he still gets chances to play teenage characters even though he's in his thirties.