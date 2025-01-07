What Ranveer Singh Told Harshdeep Kaur Before She Performed <i>Ik Onkar</i> At Their Italy Wedding

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who collaborated with AR Rahman for the first time in the Rang De Basanti song, recalled her experience of performing Ik Onkar at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding in Lake Como, Italy on The Music Podcast.

"Ranveer is a huge fan of this prayer. He called me and said, 'I listen to your voice every morning, and on the most important day of my life, I want you there, singing Ik Onkar," said Harshdeep Kaur.

The prayer Ik Onkar beautifully captured the mood of Ranveer-Deepika's traditional Sindhi wedding, against the picturesque locale of Lake Como. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone celebrated her 39th birthday on Sunday. Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first child in September.

Last month, Deepika and Ranveer hosted a special meet and greet for the paparazzi and introduced daughter Dua to the shutterbugs. Pictures from the event went crazy viral as Deepika and Ranveer posed for picture-perfect snaps.

On Diwali this year, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first picture of their daughter and revealed her name. "'Dua' : Meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," they captioned the post. Take a look:

On the professional front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with recent films including Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller, which features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.