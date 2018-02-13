What Priyanka Chopra Calls 'Just Another Day At Work' Will Make You Very Jealous

Priyanka Chopra just added another picture to her Quantico diaries on Instagram

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 13, 2018 20:35 IST
Priyanka Chopra plays Alex Parrish in the Quantico series (Image courtesy - priyankachopra)

  1. Priyanka Chopra posted a picture from the sets of Quantico 3
  2. "Oh Just another day at work," she wrote
  3. The third season of Quantico will air on April 28
Priyanka Chopra, who is currently gearing up for the third season of ABC's drama thriller Quantico never misses out on a chance to let her fans know of her show's progress; leaving some of us a bit jealous of course. Priyanka just added another picture to her Quantico diaries on Instagram, which appears to be from the sets of the show and it's nothing like any of our days at work. "Oh, Just another day at work. @blairunderwood_official @thejohannabraddy @alanpowell10 @jakeamclaughlin @abcquantico #Quantico3," she wrote. Within an hour of posting, the picture amassed a million likes.

Here's what Priyanka shared on Instagram:
 


Priyanka is quite active on her Instagram and thanks to her we get a fair dose of behind-the-scenes from her upcoming show. Don't believe us? See yourself.
 
 

Table read. Episode 309 #Quantico3 xoxo @mseitzman @abcquantico

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on


 

 


Priyanka in her recent interview to Filmfare had revealed that she in fact actually dated someone until a year ago. In spite of her busy schedule all this while she did manage to find time for love and relationship. "Right now, I'm single. Of course, I've been double ya! What do you think I'm a saint? But recently, I've been single. Let's just say that," she had said. Speaking of rumours that she might have been dating one of her Quantico co-stars, Priyanka had said she wouldn't as "they're all married."

But, the Quantico star has no plan to rush into a relationship anytime soon, "I'm a serial monogamist. I was in a very committed relationship. But since almost a year, I've been single. I've met a bunch of people. I've gone out with people. I let someone woo me but no... My mind hasn't exploded, not yet," she told Filmfare.

She will be returning as former FBI agent Alex Parrish, who was suspected of committing a terrorist attack. The third season of Quantico is all set to air on April 28.

In Bollywood, Priyanka was last seen in Jai Gangaajal. She has a couple of Hollywood projects like A Kid Like Jake, Isn't It Romantic and Tulia, in the pipeline.

