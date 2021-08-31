What Jackie Shroff Said About Son Tiger Buying Mom Ayesha A House

Tiger Shroff with mom Ayesha. (Image courtesy: ayeshashroff )

Jackie Shroff, in an interview with Indian Express, talked about his son and Baaghi star Tiger Shroff buying a house for his mom Ayesha Shroff and shared that the actor "dreamt of it ever since he joined films." Tiger Shroff, who is also a martial artist, made his acting debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, which also starred Kriti Sanon. He went on to star in movies like Baaghi and A Flying Jatt. The actor recently bought a house for his mother in Khar and shifted with his parents to their new apartment from their old rented Bandra home. "Tiger dreamed of buying a house for his mother ever since he joined films," Jackie Shroff told Indian Express and added: "He kept working towards that dream. A child getting something for his mother is wonderful. He's a very sweet and emotional guy."

Jackie Shroff also opened up about Tiger Shroff's upbringing and said he believes he hasn't contributed much as he was "away for work" mostly. He said Tiger's mom Ayesha and his grandmothers have brought him up. "Three goddesses have brought him up as I was always away for work. Whenever I returned, I used to pamper him. I'm glad I couldn't spoil him. He's on a different plane altogether, the way he is disciplined towards his craft and fitness. I don't do serious talk about work with him. Whenever we meet, I treat him just like any other parent. We talk like friends," Jackie Shroff told the portal.

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, in which he co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. In 2019, the actor featured alongside Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor in War. He has also worked in the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Tiger Shroff has featured in films like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael, among others. His upcoming projects are Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.

Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, will next be seen in Sooryavanshi.