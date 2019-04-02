What Former Miss India Kavita Singh, Sister Of Sunita Kapoor, Is Up To These Days

Kavita Bhambhani Singh was crowned Miss India Universe in 1969. (Image courtesy: Facebook)

Remember Kavita Bhambhani Singh, sister of actor Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor, who was crowned Miss India Universe in 1969? Well, now she's a celebrated art collector and interior decorator based out of Mumbai and on April 1, she celebrated her 68th birthday. Sunita Kapoor shared a picture of her sister, who looked absolutely graceful, and wrote: "Happy, happy birthday to an amazing sister... May you always be blessed with all the abundance... love you." Kavita Singh married industrialist Jasjit Singh after a short stint as a model. They are parents to a daughter named Nandini.

Here's Sunita Kapoor's post for sister Kavita Singh:

Kavita Singh won the Miss India title when she was all of 18. She represented India at the Miss Universe pageant but she did not go far in the competition. Unlike many pageant winners, Kavita Singh did not pursue a career in films. She was a professional model briefly but she later chose to make a career in interior decoration.

Here are some pictures of Kavita Singh from the Miss Universe competition:

Kavita Singh frequently features in Sunita Kapoor's Instagram posts - at family or friends' gatherings and in pictures from vacations. Here are some more pictures of Kavita Singh, posted on social media by Sunita Kapoor:

Sunita Kapoor is married to actor Anil Kapoor and they are parents to daughters Sonam and Rhea, and son Harshvardhan. Sonam and Harshvardhan are also actors while Rhea Kapoor is a filmmaker. Rhea also doubles as her sister's stylist.

