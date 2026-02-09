What <i>Dhurandhar</i> Star Ranveer Singh Does When Life Gets "Pretty Crazy"

Ranveer Singh is currently riding high on success. His latest release, Dhurandhar, performed exceptionally well at the box office, and the actor is now gearing up for the release of its second installment, which is set to hit theatres on March 19.

Amid the success, Ranveer opened up in an interview with a news portal about how he deals with life when it gets "pretty crazy."

What Ranveer Singh Said

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the actor said, "My life can get pretty crazy at times, and I crave serenity, moments of calm and stillness. The kind of silence where I can hear myself again, feel reconnected with my passions, and see the stress melt away."

He added, "For me, Abu Dhabi is that special place. It's where I slow down, be it on a walk through the Al Ain Oasis or just lounging poolside at Saadiyat Beach Club. It's the place that always lets me find my pace, and that's something I really cherish."

Known for his strong on-screen persona, Ranveer said travel brings out a quieter and more curious side of him. He shared that his academic background has played a key role in shaping his interest in different cultures and people.

He said, "My curiosity and my thirst for knowledge, my appetite for exploration, become intense. I have an insatiable appetite for learning about culture. I studied Communication and Culture in university. I'm truly passionate about learning about and studying culture."

Shedding light on how travel impacts him, the actor added, "I think travel humbles you; it makes you realise how vast the world is and how small your bubble can be - a feeling that can be quite liberating."

Revealing whether he has ever made spontaneous decisions while travelling, Ranveer said, "It really depends on my mood. Usually, I like to plan things in advance. Other times I go with the flow."

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, 2025, features a strong ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.



