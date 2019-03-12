What Brings Avengers: Endgame Co-Director To India

A still from Avengers: Infinity War, directed by the Russo brothers. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo will be visiting India in April to engage with the Indian audience. He is looking forward to his trip. Joe, one half of the Russo brothers, has picked up India as his first destination as a part of their Avengers: Endgame promotion tour in the Asia Pacific region. He will be in Mumbai on April 1 and April 2.

"I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response Avengers: Infinity War received in India and cannot wait for you to see Avengers: Endgame. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to India and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon," Joe said in a statement.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War, which brings together 22 superheroes to fight one supervillain Thanos, received positive critical reception and crossed Rs 292 crore gross box office collections in India.

Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Avengers: Endgame, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, will release in India on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.