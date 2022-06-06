IIFA 2022: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Compliments He Received On Son Abhishek's Performance

Abhishek Bachchan at the award show . (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is the talk of the town and for all the right reasons. The actor's spirited performance at IIFA 2022 is earning him praises from various quarters. Some of this much-deserved praise has also reached the ears of Abhishek's father, Amitabh Bachchan. The legendary actor, who is undoubtedly elated to hear all the good words, has even shared some of the compliments in a post on Instagram. He attached a warm note to a picture of Abhishek dancing at the award show. In the caption, Big B -- as he is fondly called -- quoted some of the comments that came his way and said, “'Amitji...Abhishek just rocked IIFA...your blessings will take him to another level' 'The Arena shook when he took the stage' 'Abhishek was electrifying on stage, sir! Especially with his Dasvi performance!' 'Yesterday night saw Abhishek's performance at IIFA. He was simply outstanding. The best performance.' -- My extreme gratitude and love to all for your kind words.”

Replying to the post, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and Abhishek Bachchan's niece, Navya Naveli Nanda said, “Doing what he does best!” followed by fire emoticons in a separate comment.

See the post here:

Abhishek Bachchan's performance also served as the perfect setting for a beautiful family moment with his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. In a video shared on the official Instagram page of IIFA, Abhishek is seen stepping off stage and dancing with his wife and daughter. Dressed in a white sherwani, Abhishek is seen dancing to the song Tattad Tattad from Ram-Leela as Aishwarya, who is sitting in the front row, joins him. Then, the actor grooves with his daughter, who is seated next to her mother. Abhishek then heads back to the stage after blowing a kiss to Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

The caption said, “The impromptu performance by #AbhishekBachchan with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan wins our hearts."

This year, IIFA 2022 was held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The two-day event was held from Saturday (June 3) to Sunday (June 4). The much-loved award show was not held for two years in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, members of the Bachchan family will be seen in a bunch of exciting projects. While Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in SSS-7, Aishwarya Rai has Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Amitabh Bachchan has a chock-a-block schedule with Brahmastra, Good Bye, Uunchai and Project K among others.