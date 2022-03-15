What Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan Posted For Her - Details Inside

Team Brahmastra: Big B, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Birthday girl Alia Bhatt received a very special post from her Brahmastra co-star, Amitabh Bachchan, no less. Alia's special day is being celebrated by Team Brahmastra with the release of the very first visuals from the much-anticipated film – a montage of Alia Bhatt's character Isha from the film. Big B's birthday wish for the actress, 29 today, is a not-seen-before poster of Alia as Isha. In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Iss Janamdin ke avsar par, milte hai unse jinke aane se chaar chaand lag jaate hain (on the occasion of this birthday, meet someone who magnifies everything around her by four-fold)" – Big B means Isha of course but these words are easily applicable to the lively Alia Bhatt herself.

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's post for Isha, as played by birthday girl Alia Bhatt:

"Happy birthday to me. Can't think of a better day and a better way for you'll to meet Isha," Alia Bhatt captioned the first look of her character. Here's the montage of Alia as Brahmastra's Isha:

Brahmastra is a trilogy of superhero films long in the making. Based on Hindu mythology, it stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt – dating in real life - as Shiva and Isha; Amitabh Bachchan's character is named Professor Arvind Chaturvedi. The first of the three films releases on September 9 and is subtitled Part One: Shiva.

Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan is believed to have a cameo.

Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the super success of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi which is past the 100 crore-mark and counting. She also has another big release coming up this month in RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.