Halle Berry Opens Up About Daughter Nahla's First Heartbreak: "A Little Part Of Me Was Dying"

Halle Berry recently talked about her daughter Nahla experiencing her first "heartbreak." At a roundtable event for her movie Never Let Go in New York City, the Oscar-winning actress discussed her sixteen-year-old daughter. When asked about the hardest part of being a mother, Halle Berry shared that Nahla is processing some tough emotions. "She (Nahla) just was in a thing and she got her heart broken…Never gets easier. It's just holding space knowing that this is all part of growing, right? We've all been there and knowing that in six months time, she's going to forget about it," Halle Berry told People.

Halle Berry also shared that during Nahla's tough time, "a little part" of her was dying. She said, "But in this moment, it's the single most important thing to be rejected and have a breakup and she feels like she's dying. A little part of me is dying and I can't tell her that because she'll just say, 'Mom, you don't understand.'"

The Hollywood star also mentioned how difficult it is for her to see her daughter experience emotional turmoil. Halle Berry added, "So I just have to say, 'Yeah, this sucks, right?' I know, and you're hurt. And I know I just have to sit in it with her and that's really hard to do."

Halle Berry shares Nahla with her ex, model Gabriel Aubry. She is also a proud mother to son Maceo, whom she shares with her ex, actor Olivier Martinez. Halle Berry's latest film, Never Let Go, has been released today. The film also features Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Christin Park and Stephanie Lavigne in key roles.

Before Never Let Go, Halle Berry was last seen in Netflix's The Union opposite Mark Wahlberg. The movie's story revolves around a construction worker, Mike McKenna (played by Mark Wahlberg), who is drawn into a dangerous spy mission in Europe by his high school sweetheart, Roxanne Hall (played by Halle Berry).