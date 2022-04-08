Weekend OTT Special: Films By Kapoors To Binge-Watch

Films by Kapoors to binge-watch (Courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniof)

The Kapoors - the first family of Bollywood - needs no introduction. From Prithviraj Kapoor laying the foundation of the dynasty to now Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir running the show, the family is clearly Bollywood royalty. We all have a favourite Kapoor. And, now, ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding, all eyes are on the Kapoor family. Fans are leaving no stone unturned to get any information related to the wedding festivities. Well, we wanted to take a different route and decided to revisit some of the finest movies featuring the Kapoors.

1.Sharmaji Namkeen - Amazon Prime Video

Can there be a better start to the list? This film holds a special place in everyone's heart. After all, it was Rishi Kapoor's final project. The shooting was completed after Rishi Kapoor's death. The remaining scenes were covered by Paresh Rawal.

2. Sanju - Netflix

This Rajkumar Hirani directorial brought the best out of Ranbir Kapoor. The film is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. From his film career to his time in jail, the storyline traces Sanjay Dutt's controversial life.

3.Rafoo Chakkar - SonyLiv

It is next to impossible to forget Rishi Kapoor dressed as a woman. He looked gorgeous. The film, which was released in 1975, revolves around two men who are on run from murderers. Later, they dress up as women to join an all-girl gang. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's on-screen chemistry was much loved by the audience.

4.Amar Akbar and Anthony - Voot

Do we have to say anything about this film? One of the first frames that come to our mind after reading the name is Rishi Kapoor's Akbar singing the iconic song Parda Hai Parda. Can't forget Neetu Kapoor either. She was just lovely as Dr Salma Ali.

5. Kabhi Kabhie - Amazon Prime Video

Another Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor classic is waiting for your attention. Words fall short to describe this epic musical-romantic film by Yash Chopra. Even after so many years since its release, the song Tere Chehre Se continues to rule our hearts.

6. Dil Toh Pagal Hai - Amazon Prime Video

The list would have been incomplete without Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Karisma Kapoor was the first woman in the celebrated family who decided to step into the world of cinema after generations of male superstars. Coming back to the movie and Karisma's character, she plays Nisha, a professional dancer. Her song, Mujhko Hui Na Khabar, still makes us get up and dance.

7.Andaz Apna Apna - Netflix

Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori, Tera Milna Hai Zaroori... Ke Dil Mera Dhak Dhak Dole. We couldn't help but start with the cult classic song. This ultimate romantic comedy has the power to bring a smile at any point in the day. Apart from Karisma Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Salman Khan were also part of the movie.

8. Raja Babu - Amazon Prime Video

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda have given us some of the best movies to cherish for a lifetime. This David Dhawan movie checked all the boxes from the dialogues to the peppy numbers.

9.Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham -Netflix

Kon Hai Yeh Jisne Dobara Mudke Poo Ko Nahi Dekha. Yes, we are talking about our very own Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor. After this film, most of us talked like Poo, walked like Poo, and even tried to follow her fashion picks.

10.Jab We Met - Zee5

Kareena Kapoor's Geet taught us the true meaning of self-love. After all, as Geet says, Main Apni Favourite Hoon. Period.

11. Chameli - Disney+ Hotstar

Kareena Kapoor played the role of a prostitute in the film. The way Kareena executed the character was highly applauded. Fans and critics gave full marks for her efforts.

12. Barfi

And, we are ending the list with a film featuring the man of the moment - Ranbir Kapoor. The Anurag Kashyap film displayed a different side of Ranbir. The movie is bound to take you on an emotional ride.

It seems impossible to sum up their epic performances in one list, but we gave it a shot. Do let us know your favourite?