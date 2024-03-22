Weekend Binge: Celebrate Holi With These 5 Bollywood Movies

A still from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. (courtesy: YouTube)

It is that time of the year when the air is coloured in shades of red, pink, yellow and green thanks to Holi. The vibrant festival of colours holds immense significance in Indian culture and the fun and frolic that the occasion brings with it has been greatly exploited by Bollywood filmmakers. Holi has been used as a canvas to paint stories of romance, drama, and emotional upheaval. The festival has served as the perfect backdrop for heavy-duty drama in several Bollywood films. Here's a list of five Bollywood movies that beautifully capture the essence of Holi and its myriad possibilities.

1. Sholay - Prime Video

Sholay, one of Bollywood's most iconic films, truly uses the spirit and setting of Holi to strengthen its storyline. The festival of colours becomes the backdrop for romance as Veeru (Dharmendra) woos Basanti (Hema Malini). The song Holi Ke Din Dil Khil Jate Hain has been a regular fixture on the Holi playlist. But the same celebration also features as the setting for a battle between the evil Gabbar and the heroic Jai-Veeru.

2. Silsila - Prime Video

Yash Chopra's Silsila has a lovely Holi scene – and a famous song Rang Barse – that serves as a pivotal moment in the storyline. As the festive fervour takes over, Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) and Chandni (Rekha)'s inhibitions slip away. Their fondness for each other comes to the fore as Amit's wife Shobha (Jaya Bachchan) and Chandni's husband Dr Anand (Sanjeev Kumar) watch helplessly.

3. Mohabbatein - Prime Video

In this film, Holi is the catalyst that allows the triumph of love over societal norms. The rebellious Raj Aryan Malhotra (Shah Rukh Khan) throws caution to the wind and leads his students to a day of celebration and irreverence. The young minds sing, dance and fall in love, much to the chagrin of their strict principal Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan).

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - Netflix

Holi marks a turning point for protagonists Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) in Ayan Mukerji's coming-of-age drama. It is during a Holi celebration that Bunny sees Naina as a vivacious young woman beyond her “scholar” image and Naina surprises herself with her abandon. We get great moments of friendship and candour set to the amazing tune of Balam Pichkari.

5. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela – Jio Cinema

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela has proved that Holi is the perfect setting to fall in love. When Ram (Ranveer Singh) and Leela (Deepika Padukone) flirt between clouds of colour, their fiery chemistry is palpable. It is again matched with a tune for the ages, Lahu Munh Lag Gaya, that will make you smile and groove.

