Weekend Binge: Rani Mukerji Turns 47, A Look At Her Top 10 Performances

Rani Mukerji, Happy birthday to you. The actress turns 47 today (March 21). Rani marked her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat. But, she also played a key role in the Bengali movie Biyer Phool.

Over the years, Rani Mukerji has entertained fans with her versatile roles. From the bubbly woman in Bunty Aur Babli to the fearless cop in Mardaani, Rani has ruled the screens like a true ‘Rani.'

So, on Rani Mukerji's special day let's take a moment and revisit some of her noteworthy films. Look no further, the list is below:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - Netflix

Rani Mukerji's Tina has stayed in our hearts rent-free. Modern yet tied to her cultural roots, Tina showed, “London mein rehne se, wahan padne likhne se, main apne sanskaar nahi bhuli (Just because I live in London doesn't mean I have forgotten my values.)”

Bunty Aur Babli - Prime Video

Rani Mukerji's infectious energy as Vimmi aka Babli was the soul of the film. She slipped into the shoes of a small-town girl with big dreams, blending comedy, mischief and drama all in one.

Black - Netflix

As a blind and visually impaired woman, Rani Mukerji's Michelle McNally was the epitome of resilience. Her inspiring story and complex character were guided brilliantly by none other than cinema icon — Amitabh Bachchan.

No One Killed Jessica - Netflix

When Jessica, a model dies tragically due to the actions of a politician's son, the bold and brave journalist Meera Gaity (Rani Mukerji) joins forces with Jessica's sister Sabrina, played by Vidya Balan. Rani's grit and determination to seek justice are bound to leave you spellbound.

Mardaani - Apple TV

“Mardaani hoon main” Rani Mukherji's chilling words will fill you with rage and make you fight for what's right. She was phenomenal as crime branch officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. On a mission to uncover a drug-trafficking cartel, she goes to extreme lengths even risking her life for the sake of women.

Hichki - Apple TV

It's true, a good teacher can shape young minds and help them become a better person. Rani Mukerji as teacher Naina Mathur was an inspiration to all. She did not let her Tourette syndrome pose a hindrance to her work.

Hum Tum - Prime Video

From the catchy songs to Rani Mukherji-Saif Ali Khan's cute chemistry, the Kunal Kohli film ticked all the boxes.

Saathiya - Apple TV

Mad in love Rani Mukerji's Suhani and Vivek Oberoi's Aditya run away and get married. But soon problems crop up in their marital life and they try their best to keep their relationship from falling apart.

Chalte Chalte - Netflix

Once again paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Chalte Chalte showcased real-life marital problems and what happens when differences crop up. Rani Mukerji as Priya was a treat to watch on-screen.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna - Netflix

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna was a bold take on extra-marital affairs that was carried brilliantly through the complexity of the characters. Hats off to Rani's layered performance, laced with vulnerability and longing.

Wishing Rani Mukerji a very happy birthday.