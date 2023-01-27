The Pathaan Effect: 5 Spy Films To Binge Watch This Weekend

A still from the video. (courtesy: tomcruise)

The Pathaan fever has gripped the world. The film features superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a cover ops agent. Pathaan is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe that already has films like Ek Tha Tiger and War to its credit. The SRK-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer is creating waves for its sleek action sequences and gripping storyline. If Pathaan has left you asking for more, we are here to help. With so many great spy movies to choose from, it can be tough to know where to start. We have put together a list of some of the best spy movies to binge-watch, with a mix of classic and contemporary films.

Tiger franchise – Amazon Prime Video

The Tiger franchise is one that needs no introduction. The first film in the series named Ek Tha Tiger was released in 2012. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif play the role of agents from India and Pakistan fighting for the greater good. The success of the movie led to the sequel Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 and now, the third film has also been announced.

2. Raazi - Amazon Prime Video

This 2018 Indian spy thriller film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, earned appreciation and love from audiences and critics alike. Starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, the film follows the story of a young Indian girl who is sent to Pakistan in 1971 as an undercover spy.

3. Gray Man – Netflix

Gray Man is based on the novels by Mark Greaney. It follows CIA agent "Sierra Six", who is on the run from his former colleague and now mercenary Lloyd Hansen, after uncovering secrets about his superior. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles. South star Dhanush too plays an important role in the film.

4. James Bond franchise – Apple TV, Prime Video

The James Bond franchise is a series of spy films based on the fictional British secret agent, James Bond. The franchise began in 1962 with the release of Dr. No and has since grown to become one of the most successful and longest-running film series in history. The films have featured several actors in the role of Bond, including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Daniel Craig. The latest film in the franchise, No Time To Die, was released in 2020.

5. Mission: Impossible – Netflix

Mission: Impossible is a franchise of American action spy films based on the television series of the same name. The franchise began in 1996 with the release of Mission: Impossible and has since grown to include six films. The films stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, a secret agent working for the Impossible Missions Force. The next film in the franchise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be released in 2023 and is expected to break box office records.

Tell us your pick from the list.