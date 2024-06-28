Weekend-Binge: After Kalki 2898 AD, Add These Films To Your Watch List

Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. (courtesy: brahmastrafilm)

2024's much-anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD, finally hit the big screens on Thursday, June 27. Nag Ashwin's magnum opus marks the first instalment in the Kalki cinematic universe. From the epic showdowns between Bhairava (Prabhas) and Ashwathama (Amitabh Bachchan) to Sumati's (Deepika Padukone) resilience, Roxie's (Disha Patani) feisty nature, and Supreme Yaskin's (Kamal Haasan) villainous avatar, the film has ticked all the right boxes. Oh, and the cameo appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan are no less than sweet surprises. After watching this sci-fi mythological movie, we have prepared a list of films you can watch this weekend.

1. Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva - Disney+ Hotstar

The sci-fi action fantasy film showcases spectacular on-screen chemistry between real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Much like Kalki 2898 AD, this film also features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva was a massive hit.

2. Adipurush - Netflix

This film, adapted from the Ramayana, features Prabhas in the role of Raghav, and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The film was directed by Om Raut.

3. Kantara - Netflix

Remember Rishab Shetty performing the traditional dance form - Bhuta Kola? This film, inspired by Tulu folklore, delivers chills at various intervals. With Rishab Shetty back in the director's chair and reprising the role of Kaadubettu Shiva, the prequel is expected to impress the audience soon.

4. Ram Setu - Prime Video

In the Abhishek Sharma directorial, Akshay Kumar plays the role of an atheist archaeologist, Dr. Aryan Kulshreshtha, who is determined to prove that the Ramayana is epic fiction and not history, to support the government's effort to demolish the Ram Setu. The screenplay is loosely based on Pushkar Bhatnagar's pseudo-scientific study Dating The Era Of Lord Rama.

5. Raavan - Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan plays Naxalite Beera Munda, a character based on Ravan. The Mani Ratnam film also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Be ready with a bowl full of popcorn, and start watching all these films.