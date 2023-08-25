Weekend Binge: After King Of Kotha, Watch These Dulquer Salmaan Movies

Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in a shot from OK Kanmani. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Over the years, the Malayalam film industry has produced some exceptional talents. In the last few years, one name that has often been featured in the list of popular actors from the South is Dulquer Salmaan. Ever since his debut in 2012, the charismatic actor has carved a niche for himself in the hearts of moviegoers across languages. As the son of legendary actor Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan had big shoes to fill and he has managed to impress fans with his versatility. In August alone, the actor exhibited his astounding range as an actor starring as a no-nonsense cop in his web series debut Guns & Gulaabs and a local gangster inKing Of Kotha. The gritty thriller released in cinemas on August 24 in Malayalam as well as Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

If you loved his work in his recent releases, we recommend you watch some of his other films that are a testament to his diverse talent. To make your job easier, here's a list of some of his best works over the years.

1. Sita Ramam - Prime Video

One of Dulquer Salmaan's most popular films is Sita Ramam, a heartwarmingromantic drama that features the actor in the role of a Lieutenant in the Indian Army. The beautiful storyline and the magical chemistry between Dulquer Salmaan and actress Mrunal Thakur made the Telugu film a nationwide hit.

2. Ustad Hotel - Disney + Hotstar

One of Dulquer Salmaan's earliest films, Ustad Hotel is a coming-of-age story that has gone on to achieve cult status. In the film, Dulquer Salmaan plays Faizi, a young man who dreams of becoming a chef. The film directed by Anwar Rasheed also won three National Awards.

3. Mahanati - MX Player

In Mahanati, Dulquer Salmaan takes on the role of celebrated Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan. This biographical film follows the life of legendary South Indian actress Savitri, played by Keerthy Suresh. Dulquer's portrayal of Gemini Ganesan earned him widespread acclaim.

4. Bangalore Days - Disney + Hotstar

Bangalore Days is a Malayalam film that needs no introduction. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast of Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar as well as Nithya Menen. Dulquer Salmaan won hearts as Arjun, a man running from the demons of a broken home.

5. OK Kanmani - Disney + Hotstar

Directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, OK Kanmani is a romantic drama that explores the complexities of modern relationships. Dulquer Salmaan plays Adi opposite Nitya Menen's Tara. The lead pair's chemistry and the film's amazing soundtrack made it an instant hit with fans.

Tell us your pick from the list.

