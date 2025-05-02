Weekend Binge: Loved <i>Raid 2</i>? Watch These Films Where Ajay Devgn Fights For Justice Next

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 has finally hit cinema screens on Thursday. The film marks the actor's return as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie features Riteish Deshmukh as the villainous Dada Manohar Bhai.

If you have already watched Raid 2, we are sure you would love to see more of Ajay Devgn.

Here's a list of top films where Ajay Devgn played an officer:

1. Raid – JioHotstar

Let us start this list with the original Raid, where Ajay Devgn plays Amay Patnaik, IRS Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, who takes down Rameshwar Singh (played by Saurabh Shukla), the don of Sitagarh who had evaded income tax for years. The film is based on the real-life income-tax raid conducted on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s, which stood out as the longest raid in Indian history.

2. Singham Series – Prime Video

Whether it's Singham, Singham Returns, or Singham Again, Ajay Devgn roars as Bajirao Singham in all three instalments. Rewatch these movies over the weekend, or Ajay might just say, “Aata majhi satakli!”

3. Gangaajal – Zee5

Watch Ajay Devgn as Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar, who takes charge of the fictitious district of Tejpur, Bihar, notorious for its high crime rate and rampant organised crime led by dons Sadhu (Mohan Joshi) and Sunder Yadav (Yashpal Sharma). The film is directed by Prakash Jha.

4. LOC Kargil – Prime Video

Written, directed and produced by JP Dutta, this star-studded war film features Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna and of course, Ajay Devgn. All of them portray army officers in the film, which is based on the Indian Army's successful Operation Vijay launched in May 1999.

5. Major Saab – YouTube

Ajay Devgn's on-screen chemistry with Sonali Bendre shines in this 1998 film. Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, the movie is directed by Tinnu Anand.